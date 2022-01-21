Man Shot to Death in Westmoreland

The Westmoreland police have commenced an investigation surrounding the death of a man, who was shot and killed by unknown assailants in Strathbogie district, Westmoreland, on Tuesday, January 18.

He has been identified as 23-year-old Christopher Samuels, labourer of Burnt Savanah in Frome community, also in the parish.

Reports by the police are that about 11:45pm, Samuels was riding his motorcycle along section of the Strathbogie main road, when he was attacked and shot by gunmen.

He was later discovered suffering from gunshot wounds by policemen passing through the community, and was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.