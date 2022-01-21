27 Injured in PJ Patterson Highway Accident

Some 27 persons sustained injuries, and had to be rushed to hospital, following their involvements in a two vehicular collision along a section of the PJ Patterson Highway, in St Catherine, on Wednesday afternoon, January 19.

Reports by the Spanish Town Police are that shortly after 2:15pm, the coaster bus which was laden with over 30 passengers was en route to St Elizabeth, along a section of the Toll Road.

On reaching the March Pen Road intersection of the PJ Patterson Highway in Spanish Town, the driver of the coaster bus collided with a motor car, and both vehicles overturned.

Approximately 25 passengers in the coaster bus, and two occupants of the motor car sustained injuries, and had to be rushed to hospital, where they were treated.