27 Injured in PJ Patterson Highway Accident

Man killed crossing the road

Some 27 persons sustained injuries, and had to be rushed to hospital, following their involvements in a two vehicular collision along a section of the PJ Patterson Highway, in St Catherine, on Wednesday afternoon, January 19.

Reports by the Spanish Town Police are that shortly after 2:15pm, the coaster bus which was laden with over 30 passengers was en route to St Elizabeth, along a section of the Toll Road.

On reaching the March Pen Road intersection of the PJ Patterson Highway in Spanish Town, the driver of the coaster bus collided with a motor car, and both vehicles overturned.

Approximately 25 passengers in the coaster bus, and two occupants of the motor car sustained injuries, and had to be rushed to hospital, where they were treated.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com