Three Shot, One Fatal, in Grange Hill, Westmoreland

One man was shot and killed, and two others shot and injured after men carried out an armed attack in the Fullersfield community, on Monday night, April 26.

The lawmen have not yet confirmed the identity of the victim.

Reports by the Grange Hill police are that about 8; 00 pm, the victim was among a group of men at a location in Grange Hill called Fullersfield, when two men, allegedly travelling by motorcycle, rode up to the area.

The men opened fire, killing one man on the spot, and injuring two others before speeding away from the scene.

The police were summoned to the location, and are presently processing the scene.