Lady Rennae – The New Afternoon Radio Host & Creative Director for Mello TV & Riddim FM!

Lady Rennae continues to blaze the trail in the successful creation of creative content as she joins the Mello Media Group as she brings her take to to afternoon radio with her new show, ‘REAL ROCK’ from 1pm to 5pm every Monday to Friday on the new Riddim FM. The media and entertainment queen is the latest addition to the company as their new Creative Director for the hottest and latest buzz on radio and TV – Riddim FM and its adjoining television station, Mello TV.

With over 17 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, Lady Rennae has cemented herself as one of the creative leaders in the Jamaican media landscape with a proven track record of success from both local and international radio and television stations such as TVJ, Irie FM and the BET Network.

She first catapulted into the spotlight as one of Jamaica’s budding creative geniuses when she achieved history as the first Jamaican woman to create and own an internationally acclaimed cartoon series “Jamaica Mek Wi Laugh” for TVJ. This went on to become YouTube’s #1 searched cartoon series in the Caribbean for 5 months. Continuing along this path of success, she then became the Creator and Host of Irie FM’s flagship morning show where she upsurged the show’s listenership vastly further beyond her competitors, while also being the youngest ever to do so.

Lady Rennae now embarks upon her latest creative journey with her new show ‘REAL ROCK’ on the new Riddim FM where she will provide a well-blended entertainment brew. As an all reggae music-playing radio station of only the biggest and hottest hits, Lady Rennae is set to use her dynamic tactics to bring innovation and charm to the afternoon airways of the new Riddim FM.

Both Riddim FM and Mello TV operate under the Mello Media Group, owned by business and media mogul, Al Robinson, founder and CEO of Cornwall Broadcasting Company Ltd. In 2003, he started Mello FM, the first radio station operating under Mello Media Group, which covered Western Jamaica. Being an instant success, Robinson expanded the company to include 2 other radio stations, the Mandeville Weekly, as well as, launched Mello TV and the Jamaican Weekly newspaper.

“We are delighted to have Lady Rennae join the Mello Media Group family and look forward to seeing the dynamic and innovative approaches that she is going to bring to the REAL ROCK. With her leadership, I am confident that Riddim FM and Mello TV are bound for success.” stated Robinson.

Joining this new winning team, Lady Rennae exclaims how she is excited to embark upon this new venture, to achieve greater heights for both Riddim FM and Mello TV by keeping the listeners and viewers happy, entertained and connected. She noted “ I am so grateful to be blessed with another opportunity to entertain the people of Jamaica and I look forward to this new challenge as I enter this next phase of my life.”

Through her vast experience and endless supply of positive energy, sweet motivation and interactive fun, there is no doubt that this Vybz Queen will propel Riddim FM and Mello TV in the right direction to thrive in this changing media landscape.