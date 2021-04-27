Natasha Morrison runs 10.87 PB at TRUFit Meet Series in Miami

Jamaica’s 2015 world 100m finalist Natasha Morrison runs the second-fastest women’s 100m time at the TRUFit Sprint Classic in Miami on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

Morrison sizzled to an impressive personal best of 10.87 (1.3m/s) to win the women’s 100m. She is now the second-fastest woman this year behind American Sha’Carri Richardson, who ran 10.72 two weeks ago.

The 28-year-old Morrison previous personal best was 10.96, done at the Beijing 2015 World Championships.

In the men’s equivalent Jamaican Julian Forte clocked 10.03 seconds for third place in the men’s 100m, while his teammates Nigel Ellis, finished fourth in 10.04, and Michael Stephens, sixth, in 10.12.

Doha 2019 world champion 400m bronze medallist Fred Kerley won the race. He set his fifth 100m personal best of the year, smashing through the 10-second barrier for the first time in his career to clock 9.91 (2.0m/s) for the victory.