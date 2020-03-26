Three Persons Shot and Injured, Off Maxfield Avenue

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest Jamaica News, Kingston (McKoy’s News): The police have launched a manhunt for a group of gunmen who opened fire on persons along Alexander Road, on Monday night, March 23.

Reports are that about 8:00 p.m., the three men were among a group of persons along Alexander Road, which is in close proximity to Maxfield Avenue, when they are ambushed by a group of armed men.

The gunmen opened fire on the crowd, which resulted in the three persons being shot. Following the shooting, the police were summoned and upon arrival, the victims were rushed to hospital, where they were treated and admitted.

A search has since been launched for the gunmen behind the attack.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

expo-march2020
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....