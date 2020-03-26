Man Shot and Killed Along Barnes Avenue, in Lower St Andrew

Latest Jamaica News, St Andrew (McKoy’s News): The St Andrew police are now carrying out investigations surrounding the shooting death of a man along Barnes Avenue, in lower St Andrew, on Tuesday afternoon, March 24.

The police have not yet released the identity of the victim, nor a motive for this latest killing.

Reports are that about 6:00 p.m., a joint military operation was carried out in sections of Lower St Andrew, when members of the team heard gunshots being fired from the directions of Barnes Avenue, and went to investigate.

On arrival at the location, they came upon the male who was seen lying face down along the roadway, in a pool of blood.

Closer observations revealed that the victim had multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue, for a post mortem examination.