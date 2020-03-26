Soldier and Police, Shot and Injured by Gunmen, in St Andrew

3 Men Shot and Killed - Mckoy's News
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest Jamaica News, St Andrew (McKoy’s News): A JDF soldier and a police officer were shot and injured during a confrontation with armed men in St Andrew, on Tuesday afternoon.

Reports are that about 6:00 p.m., a joint military operation was carried out in sections of Lower St Andrew. The team responded to a report of gunshots being fired at a section of Crescent Road and went to investigate.

On arrival, they came under heavy gunfire from armed men, and during the exchange of gunfire the policeman was shot and injured in his leg, and the soldier shot and injured to his lower body.

The gunmen who were heavily armed managed to escape, while the injured officers were rushed to hospital, where they were treated.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

expo-march2020
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....