Soldier and Police, Shot and Injured by Gunmen, in St Andrew

Latest Jamaica News, St Andrew (McKoy’s News): A JDF soldier and a police officer were shot and injured during a confrontation with armed men in St Andrew, on Tuesday afternoon.

Reports are that about 6:00 p.m., a joint military operation was carried out in sections of Lower St Andrew. The team responded to a report of gunshots being fired at a section of Crescent Road and went to investigate.

On arrival, they came under heavy gunfire from armed men, and during the exchange of gunfire the policeman was shot and injured in his leg, and the soldier shot and injured to his lower body.

The gunmen who were heavily armed managed to escape, while the injured officers were rushed to hospital, where they were treated.