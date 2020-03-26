Police Seeking Assistance to Identify Man Found Shot to Death on Spanish Town Road

Latest Jamaica News, St Catherine (McKoy’s News): The Hunts Bay police are asking members of the public for assistance to identify a man, who was discovered shot to death along a section of Spanish Town Road, in St Andrew, on Tuesday, March 24.

The victim who is of dark complexion, slim built and about 5ft-8ins tall. He is believed to be in his twenties and sports a cornrow hairstyle.

Reports are that shortly after 7:00 p.m., residents heard explosions and summoned the police. Upon arrival, the victim was discovered lying on his back in a pool of blood, with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim who was clad in a blue denim jacket, blue jeans, with a red, green and gold belt, was rushed to hospital and pronounced dead.