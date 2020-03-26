Police Seeking Assistance to Identify Man Found Shot to Death on Spanish Town Road

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest Jamaica News, St Catherine (McKoy’s News): The Hunts Bay police are asking members of the public for assistance to identify a man, who was discovered shot to death along a section of Spanish Town Road, in St Andrew, on Tuesday, March 24.

The victim who is of dark complexion, slim built and about 5ft-8ins tall. He is believed to be in his twenties and sports a cornrow hairstyle.

Reports are that shortly after 7:00 p.m., residents heard explosions and summoned the police. Upon arrival, the victim was discovered lying on his back in a pool of blood, with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim who was clad in a blue denim jacket, blue jeans, with a red, green and gold belt, was rushed to hospital and pronounced dead.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

expo-march2020
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....