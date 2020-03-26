Shopkeeper Robbed and Murdered in Ferry District, St Andrew

Latest Jamaica News, St Andrew (McKoy’s News): A shopkeeper was shot and killed by armed men at his home in Ferry District, St Andrew, on Tuesday night, March 24.

He has been identified as 66-year-old Gladstone Campbell.

Reports are that about 9:45 p.m, Campbell was at his home, when armed men forced their way into the premises and held him at gunpoint.

The gunmen proceeded to rob him, before shooting him to death, and later made their escape in the area. The police were summoned and upon arrival, Campbell was seen lying face down with multiple gunshot wounds.

The scene was processed and the body later removed to the morgue for a post mortem examination.

