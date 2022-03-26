Three-day Junior Golf Trials tee off at Caymanas Golf Club

The national trials for the Jamaica Golf Association’s junior golf teed-off this morning at the Caymanas Golf Club in St. Catherine. The national trials will be used to select the team to represent Jamaica in the Caribbean Junior Amateur Golf Championship in Puerto Rico between July 2-7.

They are competing in six age groups Boys and Girls 18 and Under, Boys and Girls 15 and Under and Boys and Girls 13 and Under. The top three boys will represent Jamaica while the top two scores will be used to determine the country standing on the boys side. Where the girls are concerned the top two girls will compete on behalf of Jamaica and the best score will be used for the country standing.

Ryan Lue carded three over par 75 on the back of seven bogeys and four birdies to post the best day one score. He ended the day on sixteen strokes ahead of Aarron Ghosh who posted 19 over par 91 and Lek Drummond who scored 94 in the Boys 15 and Under age group.

In the comparative age group, the Girls 15 and Under, Mattea Issa who came home for the trials posted eight over par 80 to lead the group ahead of Samantha Azan who was four strokes back on 84 and Mia Cunningham in third on eighteen over par 90.

The top three players in the Boys 18 and Under category are Trey Williams on 80, while Aman Dhiman 81 and Giovanni Blair 81 are tied for second place.

The lone player in the Girls 18 and Under category is Winni Lau who scored 12 over par 84.

Kemari Morris 89 leads the Boys 13 and Under age group while Shasa Fedlefsen 95 and Cameron Coe 106 occupy the second and third spots.

Alessandra Coe is the sole representative in the Girls 13 and Under category. She posted 29 over par 101 at the end of the round

The young golfers will start teeing off at 9:30 on Saturday for the second round.