St Andrew South Police Name Thirteen Persons of Interest

The St. Andrew South Police have listed the following thirteen individuals as persons of interest. The police believe these persons can assist with ongoing investigations into recent incidents in the division.

They are:

Thirty-seven-year-old Courtney Ashley, otherwise called ‘Biggs’ of Abby Close in Lees Flat, Red Hills in St. Andrew. Thirty-seven-old Anchard Anglin, otherwise called ‘Anchie’, of Denver Cresent, Kingston 20. Twenty-seven-year-old Richard Anglin, otherwise called ‘Hoho’, of Denver Cresent, Kingston 20. Twenty-two-year-old Curtis Eldimire, otherwise called ‘Mousi’, of Dorien Avenue, Kingston 20 A man known only as ‘Alex’ of Ackee Walk in Kingston A man known only ‘Rookie’ of Fenbrook Avenue and Ackee Walk, Kingston 20 A man known only as ‘Sheldon’of Grenmede, Top Maverly in St. Andrew A man known only as ‘Likkle’ of Maverly, St. Andrew A man known only as ‘Sadique’ of Maverly, St. Andrew A man known only as ‘Portal Frater’ of Maverly, St. Andrew A man known only as ‘Biggy’of Maverly, St. Andrew A man known only ‘Peddy’ and ‘Nash’ of Maverly , St. Andrew A man known only as ‘Becky’

These persons are asked to make contact with detectives at the Hunts Bay Criminal Investigation Branch immediately.

Anyone knowing their whereabouts is asked to call the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7110, police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.