Three Businesses Closed for Breaches of Health Act, NWC Served Notice

Public health inspectors from the St. Catherine Health Department have now closed three food handling establishments for a number of breaches, including roach and rat infestation, improper food storage and other sanitary issues.

Of the companies who were ordered closed were: one bakery, one food shop and one cook shop.

The three food handling establishments were ordered closed in the municipality of Portmore by the St Catherine Health Department on Thursday, April 2, 2020, due to breaches of the Public Health (Food Handling) Regulations.

The deficiencies that were observed, including lack of valid food handlers’ permits, outer openings unsecured, and general insanitary conditions. The proprietors failed to correct the breaches and bring the facilities up to compliance despite repeated visits, hence closures were effected.

The affected establishments are to remain closed until the improvement works have been carried out and the public health requirements are met.

A notice was also served on the National Water Commission (NWC) to desist from discharging inadequately treated sewage into the stormwater drain in the community, and remove excessive overgrowth of water lilies in the ponds.

