Dexta Daps Denied Release

Popular dancehall singjay Dexta Daps will remain behind bars pending an application to the tribunal to have him released.

The entertainer’s attorney, Peter Champagnie QC, appeared on his behalf in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court in Half-Way-Tree this morning.

Following the denial, Champagnie and his team, along with Daps, will have to go before the tribunal for the matter to be heard in relation to Daps’ release.

Dexta Daps, given name Louis Grandison, has been detained for gang-related activities in the St Andrew South Division since April 8. He is being held at the Hunts Bay Police Station.