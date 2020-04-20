An Escapee from Hunts Bay Police Station Shot and Killed During Alleged Police Shootout

One of the prisoners who escaped from the Hunts Bay Police Station in St Andrew was shot and killed this morning during an alleged police shootout.

The police identified one of the escapees as a 24-year-old Leroy Burrell otherwise called ‘Thick Man’ or ‘Baby King’ of a Zinc Fenc, Majestic Gardens, St Andrew address, who was facing murder, illegal possession of firearm and robbery charges.

It is reported by the police that Burrell was shot and killed in the mangroves in the vicinity of the Portmore toll plaza. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

He reportedly escaped along with seven other inmates early yesterday morning from the police station.

One of the men identified as Ricardo Johnson later turned himself in yesterday afternoon, accompanied by his mother and lawyer.

The six remaining escapees are:

Eighteen-year-old Shavar Smith otherwise called ‘Boy Boy’, of Crescent Road, Kingston who was being held for one count of murder. Twenty-five-year-old Maldine Lemmon otherwise called ‘Mallo’, of Espute Avenue, Kingston 13 and Bob Marley Boulevard in Kingston 2, who was being held for one count of murder. Thirty-year-old Michael Ellis of Ramsey Road, Kingston 13 and New Green District in Manchester who was charged for the offence of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and robbery. Thirty-year-old Nicholas Petrie otherwise called ‘Nico’ or ‘Game Cock’, of Sea Breeze, Bournemouth Gardens, Kingston 2 and Kent Lane, Franklyn Town, Kingston 16 who was in custody for murder, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, housebreaking and rape. Twenty-three-year-old Rojae Gaynor otherwise called ‘Screechy’, of Varma Road, Kingston 11 who was charged with robbery and breaches of the anti-gang Legislation. Twenty-three-year-old Kenouir Holness otherwise called ‘Oliver’ or ‘Grimmy’, of Waltham Park Road, Kingston 11.

The police are urging the escapees to turn themselves in and are reminding members of the public that it is an offence to harbour a criminal.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-948-6443, police 119, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.