St. Catherine Should Expect COVID-19 Restriction Changes

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton says there will be reviews of the current shopping hours in St Catherine, now under a seven-day lockdown—this is amid the upsurge in chaos at supermarkets and traffic jams in the main towns on Wednesday and yesterday as people tried to stock up on supplies.

Yesterday, the Prime Minster, Andrew Holness, visited sections of St. Catherine and spoke when a few residents who expressed their concerns. Holness’ administration also confirmed that changes are coming.

Several residents have been pleading for additional days to stock up on necessities, arguing that supermarket shelves have been left bare due to the crowd size. St. Catherine boast approximate 20% of the nation’s population and currently host the largest number of COVID-19 victims.