St Catherine Man Charged for 2018 Murder

A resident of Linstead in St. Catherine has been charged for the stabbing death of 26-year-old Andrew Davis, otherwise called ‘Yankee’, from Old Braeton in the parish on October 30, 2018.

The accused is 25-year-old construction worker Orain Douglas, otherwise called ‘Dae Dae’, from Deeside Land in Linstead.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that, about 11:05 am, residents stumbled upon the body and summoned them.

“On their arrival, Davis was seen lying on the ground in a pool of blood with several stab wounds. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead,”

Douglas was apprehended on April 8 and charged on Saturday (April 18) following a question and answer session.

His court date is being finalized.

