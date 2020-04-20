Firearm and 101 Assorted Rounds Seized

Westmoreland Man Held
The police are reporting that detectives from the Kingston Central Police Division seized one firearm and 101 assorted rounds of ammunition on King Street in Kingston on Saturday.

They are reporting that about 6:30 a.m., a team executed a search warrant at a premises in the area.

According to the police, during the search, the following items were found:

* One Hi-Point 9mm Luger pistol with a magazine containing nine 9mm rounds of ammunition

* One Glock magazine.

* Eighty-four 9mm cartridges.

* Seven .38 cartridges

* One 5.7mm cartridge

One man was arrested in connection with the seizure.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations

