Thief Busted while Targeting Same Location a Second Time

A St. Ann man who attempted to carry out a second robbery at a business place on Bravo Street in St. Ann’s Bay in the parish is to face the court on larceny-related charges following his arrest and charge by the police.

He has been identified as 23-year-old Rick Reid, otherwise called ‘Cruise’ of Gulf in Steer Town, St. Ann.

Reports from the St. Ann’s Bay Police are that Reid was nabbed on Monday, August 29 as he attempted to break into a bar at the location. During the subsequent investigative process, Reid confessed to stealing a motorcycle from the same location on Wednesday, August 24.

He was subsequently charged for Storehouse Breaking and Larceny. His court date is being finalized.

