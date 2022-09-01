Teenager Killed in Fatal Crash

A teenager was killed in a vehicular crash on Mountain View Avenue, St. Andrew on Thursday, September 1.

He has been identified as 16-year-old Asani McCarthy of McIntosh Drive, Kingston 3.

Reports are that about 3:00 a.m., Asani was driving a Zhuang Zhang motorcycle along Mountain View Avenue towards Vineyard Town. On reaching the vicinity of Tremaine Road, the motorcycle reportedly crashed into an ambulance as it was negotiating a turn onto Tremaine Road.

McCarthy sustained several injuries and was assisted to the hospital, where he died while being treated.

The Half Way Tree Police are investigating.