Firearm and Ammunition Seized in Kingston Central, Men Charged

The Kingston Central Police along with members of the Jamaica Defence Force seized one firearm and thirteen rounds of ammunition during a joint operation on Wildman Street, Kingston on Wednesday, August 31. Two men have been charged in connection with the seizure.

Lawmen reportedly carried out the operation about 6:30 a.m. During the search of a house, one Forjas Taurus 9mm was taken from beneath a bed.

Both occupants of the house, Tyrese Spenser, 21 and Damani Powell, 20, were arrested and later charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition. Their court dates are being finalised.