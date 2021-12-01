The Weeknd is Apple Music’s Global Artist of the Year

The Weeknd has been announced as Apple Music’s Global Artist of the Year.

In response; the Superstar said: “I’m so grateful for this huge honour and want to thank Apple for all its support, not only for my work but also for great music by newer artists, where it matters so much for creators to be found and supported.”

His last album, After Hours gave him one of the biggest releases of his career on Apple Music. It was the most pre-ordered album of all time by a male artist with over 1 million hits and still holds the record for the most-streamed R&B/Soul album in its first week in 73 different countries.

Meantime, Drake was recently crowned Spotify’s biggest rapper of the year. On the streaming platforms “Top Artists of 2021 Global” list, Drake comes in at number four behind Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift and BTS. The only other rapper on the list is the late Juice WRLD, who closes it out at number 10.