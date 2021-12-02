Man Shot at Total Gas Station on Red Hills Road

Earlier today, a man was shot at the Total gas station on Red Hills Road, St. Andrew.

It has been reported that the man was shot multiple times, after which he was rushed to hospital. His current condition is unknown.

The police are actively investigating the matter, says the Constabulary Communication Unit.

This incident happened at the same Total gas station where two men were shot and killed last week. The police are sure all these shootings are connected but say they will investigate this matter.

More details to follow as this is a developing story.

 

