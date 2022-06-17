The Tivoli Incursion of 2001

Most of you have heard about the 2010 Kingston Unrest, or the Tivoli Incursion. We wrote about that incident that ensued during the attempted capture of Christopher ‘Dudus’ Coke here . But most people are unaware of the gruesome incursion of the same community that happened nine (9) years prior.

On Saturday, July 7, 2001, police entered Tivoli Gardens in Kingston in search of guns that killed “Chief of Staff” Willie Haggart. This man was believed to be the gang leader of the Black Roses Crew. His killing resulted in a disruptance of any peace the community Arnett Gardens, where he was don, knew. Gang violence heightened tremendously between supporters of parties in Hannah Town and Denham Town of West Kingston.

Only one gun was found during the search, which enraged the residents of Tivoli Gardens. They demanded that the police officers leave their community immediately, but Jamaican cops don’t take well to threats. The police began shooting up the area, starting a gun battle between them and the [illegal] firearm holders who were present.

The line of events was similar to the ones in 2010, as they declared a lockdown in the area the following day. Civilians were also threatened; being shot at by police if they attempted to leave their homes. The police did not care about the presence of cameras or the idea that news traverses oceans and Jamaica’s tourism could be affected. They cared not that it is the state’s job to protect its citizens. They cared only about threatening the residents’ lives.

This occurrence resulted in the deaths of 20 residents, one police officer, and one soldier.

On the following night, between the ending hours of Sunday and the starting hours of Monday, road blocks went up in all the outlying parts of Kingston. Protesters began shooting at cops trying to dismantle them. They killed two and refused to allow any line of communication into and out of the city. Their main focus was to protect their neighbourhood.

This incursion left lifeless bodies decorating the streets of the community until Tuesday. It is as if the police aimed to teach a lesson. Anyone: family members, the Red Cross, or just regular onlookers, who tried removing the bodies to take them to the morgue, was threatened by the wrath of police snipers. It is not until ‘neutral’ Kingston businessmen entered Tivoli accompanied by TV crews that residents felt a sense of safety. They were finally able to leave their homes after days of imprisonment.

People had died from fear, dehydration, hunger, and heart attacks in what was meant to be the comfort of their own homes. The sudden attack on the community on Saturday had gotten in the way of grocery shopping or any additional preparation required for a bloodbath hurricane.

Four people had died from the missed preparation. One child had caught a bullet while lying in her bed while others had a 1% higher chance of safety while they sheltered under their beds.

Another army entered Tivoli on Wednesday prepared to “risk their lives” as Kingston’s Bishop Blair put it. This was God’s army. This was long after the gunfire had stopped. They held a prayer rally and candle-lit vigil, distributed food, and wept for the dead.

It is no wonder the members of Tivoli Gardens were so defensive in 2010. No one ever forgets being invaded and forced to become prisoners of their own homes.