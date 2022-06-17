Nunnu Puss: The Biker Assassin of Jamaica, Part 1.

Christopher Miller, also known as Nunnu Puss from Anna Town, West Kingston was meant to be the hitman of Dudus Coke’s brother, but this commitment was interrupted because of Coke’s brother’s death. He became Christopher Dudus Coke’s right-hand man and greatest assassin. His character was so well-known that children would line the nightly streets just to get a glimpse of him. In terms of the levels of respect criminals would earn, he was second in line only after Dudus Coke.

This fearless, stone-hearted man would react quickly to anyone who crossed him, leaving no room for explanations to be uttered for him to even remotely reconsider. He would play any role he desired- whether the rider of the green and white CBR, the one firing the shots, or both.

Though Nunnu Puss’ 9-5 was doing assassinations on order, he enjoyed doing great bike performances in his leisure. His happiness and commitment to his bike shows made him defensive to those who would so much as giggle at any mistake he made. He was no normal man. People do not usually think twice about being hunted down for uttering a snicker at someone’s slight mistake, but if it were Nunnu Puss… beware.

He was a key soldier in Coke’s legacy. He fought bravely like a European soldier fighting to own a colony. The trusted soldiers around him made it a bit easier, though he preferred doing heavy tasks himself to not be weighed down.

A similar escapade happened on July 7, 2001, when Tivoli Gardens was attacked by police. Nunnu Puss guarded the area with his life as if there were an invisible shield stopping him from becoming one with the bullets. The sound of gunfire covered the entire Tivoli Gardens area making it difficult to decipher the direction from which the sound came. Was the police winning, or was it Nunnu Puss?

Some of Miller’s allies came to help, making the gun sound louder, making the direction of sound more confusing, and making the dome of destruction more powerful.

Renito Adams, the leader of the police who took part in this incursion, saw darkness as a challenge to win. He ordered his men to return twice as many shots that were being launched at them, refusing to back down. 20 minutes after the shootout, they breached the entrance of Tivoli Gardens and were met with the loudest sounding gun Jamaica had ever heard back then. The fear almost made them lose bladder control, but Renito Adams was determined to win this fight.

The large number of security force members in the community started becoming a problem for the defenders, so they ran to save their lives. Most of them at least… as some had that ability taken when their lives were.

None of the criminals being targeted suffered this fate.

Nunnu Puss had a playful side, the side like any other human being. He loved to play pranks on people, however un-jovial it may have been for the receiving end. The side of him that was his ego, though, was the side that craved murder and destruction. This was fun for him. To ensure he would never be on the losing end, he practiced his bike-gun tricks daily, like a grandmaster practicing his favourite sport of chess.

He was not one to stop at a stoplight, but after surveying the Maxfield area while riding his bike one evening, he saw parked police vehicles and some suspicious-looking men. Suddenly, two men appeared and shot at him in a manner that one with a regular reflex system would have missed.

Stay tuned for what happened next.

