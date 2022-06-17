Junior Golf Closer to Money Target for Caribbean Championships

The Junior Golf Committee led by Alison Reid staged a golf tournament recently to raise some needed funds to cover the cost of sending the Jamaica junior team to the Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships in Puerto Rico

Reid said that “it costs about five million dollars to send the team overseas so I think between hole sponsorships and the tournament proceeds, I think we probably raised about one point seven, so we are getting closer but we are not there yet.”

The tournament was played at the Constant Spring Golf Club with some of the juniors paired with senior players. The top six who walked away with prizes were Winston Watson and Stephen Chang, Khaleel Azan and Noah Azan, Jennifer and Nigel Davey, Kristan Chin and former Jamaica Golf Association president Gordon Hutchinson, Richard White and Glenn Lawrence and Mark Newnham and Gordon Munn.

The tournament was also used to provide valuable practice for the juniors who have been playing on various courses across the island in preparation for the conditions in Puerto Rico.

According to Reid “we had a tournament, front nine was better ball (and) back nine was scramble. We had over eighty golfers participating in this fund raising event. The proceed of this goes to sending the junior national team to Pureto Rico June 25th to July 1st. All the proceeds of this event goes towards sending the team to Puerto Rico. All the junior golfers that are on the island played in the event today along with adults from all over the island. Everybody came in to support the golf and we are really happy. We got a lot of prizes. We have to say a big thank you to BCIC, KFC, the S Hotel, Sandals Foundation and Fleetwood. Those are our major sponsors who have helped us through the year to make sure that junior golf happens, so were really pleased with the turn out today. We had a very good event and it shows that people recognize the importance of junior golf and the importance of the children playing this game which is really challenging but clearly they found a love for it and they are just so committed.”

“Any playing time for juniors is productive, any time they can play wether its a fun environment, serious environment, yesterday we were at Sandals and they practiced. They played eighteen holes at Sandals. The week before they were at Half Moon so any time we can get them on the course playing wether its fun or competitively its amazing, its great for them.”

“Every time they play they get a little bit better. The week at Half Moon there were some scores that were a little bit higher, this week all of them shot better than the week before so that is very encouraging.”

The team’s preparation will taper off with a full eighteen-hole round practice game on Saturday at Caymanas Golf Course in St. Catherine.