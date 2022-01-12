The Oscars To return with a Host after Poor TV Ratings

After three years without a host, the Oscars will have one when the ceremony airs this March 27 on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel served as the last host of the Academy Awards, having emceed the ceremony in 2017 and 2018 to generally positive reviews.

Because the 2019 Oscars actually saw its ratings increase vs. the previous year, the Academy and ABC also decided to go without a host in 2020.

The ratings dipped slightly; but 2021’s COVID-delayed Oscars, which took place at Union Station, also without a host, lost more than half of its audience.

