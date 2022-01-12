Kanye West To Take His Sunday Service to Russia; Putin Will Be Invited

Kanye West is planning a trip to Moscow later this year where he will host his Sunday Service performances and meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Billboard, West, who’s now legally known as Ye, aims to grow his business ventures in the country with Azerbaijani-Russian billionaire real estate developer Aras Agalarov and his son Emin Agalarov.

West’s strategic advisor Ameer Sudan is helping to coordinate the trip and described Russia as a future “second home” for West.

The planned Sunday Service shows will be West’s first-ever performances in Russia and are likely to be held at one of the city’s larger venues such as Crocus City Hall or Grand Sports Arena, Russia’s national stadium.

Putin will allegedly be invited as a special guest, with Sudan noting that the artist has been wanting to perform in Russia and meet with the President for some time.