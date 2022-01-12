Artistes to Showcase their Lyrical Skills on New Apple Music Freestyle Series

A number of home-grown musical talents are getting the chance to show off their freestyle skills on a global stage through this initiative.

Fire In The Booth (FITB) sessions recorded in Jamaica with dancehall and reggae artists Sean Paul, Daddy1, Teejay, Runkus, Zebee, and Skillibeng are already being released by Apple Music, the music and video streaming service developed by Apple Inc. that allows users to select music to stream to their device on-demand, or to listen to an already-created playlist.

There will be weekly releases of the Jamaican sessions, which began on January 4 with Teejay, Apple Music subscribers will be able to listen to these tracks as well as the Charlie Sloth Rap Show, which airs on Apple Music 1 every Saturday night at 10 p.m. PST.

JA Cypher, an Apple Music freestyle showcase showcasing a variety of Jamaican artists, will wrap up the series on February 15th.