Jah Cures Heads to Court to face Attempted Murder Charges

Recording Artiste Jah Cure is set to make his first court appearance Wednesday.

The entertainer is facing charges of Aggravated assault, attempted manslaughter and attempted murder in relation to a stabbing incident in the Netherlands last year.

The reggae artist has been incarcerated in an unnamed correctional facility outside of Amsterdam since October.

According to police reports, Cure allegedly stabbed show promoter Nicardo Blake, on October 2 in the Netherlands.

It has been stated that Blake, the owner of the Roots Vibes company, was hospitalised with abdominal injuries.

On Wednesday, Jah Cure’s court appearance could result in him being denied bail. However, his legal team remains optimistic.

