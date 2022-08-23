The Chilling Death of Transgender Dwayne Jones Part 2

Now that you have a backstory on the type of person Dwayne Jones was before he was forcefully executed, continue reading for the details on his assassination.

On the night which bordered July 21 and July 22, 2013, he dressed in women’s clothing and attended a dance party called Henessey Sundays with his other transgender friends, Keke and Cole. The party was held at a bar in Irwin. The teenagers, Jones aged 16 at the time, arrived by taxi around 2am. He passed himself off as a girl at the party aided by the cross-dressing, and several males danced with him. His biological sex was kept secret for most of the event in fear that there were homophobic attendees present, until he eventually disclosed the information to a girl with whom he had previously attended church. The female informer told friends who accosted Dwayne outside the venue, demanding to know whether he was male of female.

Due to his reluctance to admit the truth, one of the men used a lantern to examine Jones’ feet, claiming that they were too large to be those of a biological woman.

After discovering his sex, the blurted derogatory terms including “battyboy”, amongst others.

Cole, upon realizing of the impending severity of the situation, tried getting Dwayne to avoid confrontation by whispering to him “walk with me.”, but he refused. He insisted that he was female, then someone pulled on his bra strap, causing him to run away. The crowd followed quickly behind him and launched an attack further down the road.

They beat him, shot him, and ran over him by a car. During the attack, he slipped in and out of consciousness for two hours before another attack finally killed him, taking him out of his misery.

There were no reports of anyone trying to help him during this 2-hour torture event.

His friend, Cole, was also attacked and was almost raped but escaped by hiding in a church, then later hiding in neighbouring woods.

Cole passed a comment describing how he felt when he saw Dwayne, “When I saw Dwayne’s body, I started shaking and crying. It was horrible.”

Police found Dwayne’s body dumped in bushes along Orange Main Road after arriving on scene at 5:00am. An investigation was launched and friends and family of the now deceased were invited to contact them. Jones’ family declined the body and his father refused to talk to the press about the incident.

By August 14, 2013, as announced by Deputy Superintendent of Police Steve Brown, 14 statements had been collected, and he claimed that the investigation was progressing. In October, a group of men set fire to the place in which Jones was previously squatting, forcing its 4 occupants to flee. This was believed to be an anti LGBTQ+ hate crime.

Morgan, an officer at the St. James public health department, requested police protection of the 4 youths made homeless in the arson attack, but the police declined.

A charity named Dwayne’s House was set up in Jones’ memory to aid homeless LGBTQ+ youtth in Jamaica.

No one has been arrested or charged.

The crime is still considered unsolved.

