Retired Teacher Shot to Death in St Mary

A  69-year-old retired teacher was shot dead in Gayle, St Mary on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Dennis Edwards, otherwise called ‘Mattar’ or ‘Mr Mattar’, who was also a businessman.

According to reports, Edwards was walking along a section of the Gayle main road at 1:15 p.m., when he was ambushed by gunmen who opened fire, hitting him.

He was transported to hospital and where he was pronounced dead.

A motive for the murder has not yet been determined.

