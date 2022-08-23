Retired Teacher Shot to Death in St Mary

A 69-year-old retired teacher was shot dead in Gayle, St Mary on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Dennis Edwards, otherwise called ‘Mattar’ or ‘Mr Mattar’, who was also a businessman.

According to reports, Edwards was walking along a section of the Gayle main road at 1:15 p.m., when he was ambushed by gunmen who opened fire, hitting him.

He was transported to hospital and where he was pronounced dead.

A motive for the murder has not yet been determined.