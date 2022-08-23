The Chilling Story of Transgender Dwayne Jones Part 1

Dwayne Jones was a member of the transgender community in 2011. The LGBTQ+ community still faces mass discrimination despite constant efforts to be accepted by the public, including in first-world countries where minorities have begun to be liberated, though slowly and not as much as desired. Jamaica, however, in 2022, still treads far behind on that trend. Needless to say, it was much worse 11 years ago when Dwayne Johnson faced his death, inflicted upon him only because of his lifestyle and choices.

16-year-old Dwayne Jones was killed by a violent mob in Montego Bay after he cross-dressed as a woman and attended a dance event in the city.

He faced bigotry far before he entered into this tragic situation which took his life. Not only was he discriminated against by strangers, but members of his family also took part in making his short life hell on earth.

He was raised in an impoverished slum in Montego Bay, Jamaica. He was subject to being bullied in high school because his behaviour was perceived as effeminate. He was banished from his own home at only 14-years-old by his father who was unaccepting of his lifestyle, then was shunned by neighbours after his father encouraged them to chase him out of his community. He slept in bushes and beaches til he eventually found refuge in squatting in several houses in the hills of Montego Bay.

He had two friends who were also transgender, Keke and Cole, both 23-years-old. He was known as “Gully Queen” among them, a name which surfaced in reference to the drainage system in which many LGBTQ+ Jamaicans lived. In spite of this inhumane life, Jones desired to become a teacher or would have liked to work in the tourist industry. He was desired to become a performer like American popstar Lady Gaga, singer of “Born this Way”. Well on his way of achieving this goal, he even won a local dancing competition.

His friend Cole described him as a diva who was “feisty” and always loved joking around.

