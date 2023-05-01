St. Catherine Carpenter Charged

Teenage Boys Charged after Assaulting Classmate in Clarendon

Leave a Comment / By / May 1, 2023

Two 17-year-old boys were arrested and charged after assaulting a classmate at a school located in Clarendon on Monday, March 27.

The boys have been charged with Rape , Malicious Destruction of Property and Aid and Abetting Rape and Malicious Destruction of Property .

Reports are that at about 2:45 p.m., the complainant was in her classroom when one of the boys closed and guarded the door while the other sexually assaulted her.

Both boys were arrested and charged after a question and answer session.

Their court date is being finalised.

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: