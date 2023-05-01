Teenage Boys Charged after Assaulting Classmate in Clarendon

Two 17-year-old boys were arrested and charged after assaulting a classmate at a school located in Clarendon on Monday, March 27.
The boys have been charged with Rape , Malicious Destruction of Property and Aid and Abetting Rape and Malicious Destruction of Property .
Reports are that at about 2:45 p.m., the complainant was in her classroom when one of the boys closed and guarded the door while the other sexually assaulted her.
Both boys were arrested and charged after a question and answer session.
Their court date is being finalised.