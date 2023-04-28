Two Key Lottery Scamming Suspects Arrested by MOCA

Lottery Scamming Suspects Arrested: Two early morning joint operations in Montego Bay, St James, conducted by the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) on Thursday, resulted in the arrest of two more suspected key players in the illegal lottery scamming scheme.
MOCA agents, acting in conjunction with members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Lottery Scamming Task Force, were successful in apprehending the suspects. One of the individuals was of a Granville home, while the other was from Montego West Village.
The first suspect, along with an unidentified female, was nabbed during an operation in Montego West Village. MOCA seized a laptop, four cellphones, and several SIM cards.
In the second operation in Granville, MOCA agents apprehended the intended target and seized five cellphones, a laptop, and a number of lead sheets.
MOCA stated in a press release that both suspects have been processed pending further investigation and are expected to be charged soon.
MOCA is urging the public to use its anonymous Tip-Line at 888-MOCA-TIP or 888-662-2847 to report information on lottery scams and other major organized criminal activity.