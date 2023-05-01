St. Andrew South Police List Persons of Interest

The St. Andrew South Police have listed several individuals as Persons of Interest on Saturday, April 29. The following individuals are to report to the St Andrew South Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) by 6:00 p.m. on Sunday April 30.
They are:
- Michael Jackson
- Warren Bent otherwise called ‘Juvenile’ or ‘Ghost’
- David Howard Patten otherwise called ‘Popepie’
- Deniro English otherwise ‘Jermaine’
- A man known only as ‘Little D’
- A man known only as ‘Sadikie’
- A man known only as ‘Ronny’
- A man known only as ‘Red Head’
- A man known only as ‘Flash’
- A man known only as ‘Ruba’
Detectives have identified these persons as individuals who may be able to assist them with ongoing investigations. Attempts to contact these individuals via their addresses and telephone have proven futile.
Additionally, anyone with information that can assist in locating these individuals is being asked to contact the St. Andrew South CIB at 876-923-7111 or 876-923-6197, Crime Stop at 311, the JCF tip line at 811 or the nearest police station.
