Jamaica’s Top Shooters to Battle at Spectrum Handgun Championship

The Jamaica Rifle Association (JRA) is on target to host the highest level shooting competition in the island this Saturday at its head office and shooting range on Mountain View Avenue. A massive field of seventy-three shooters which includes the best male and female shooters on the island plus top ranked shooters from Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago and the Cayman Islands will compete in the Spectrum Handgun Championship. This Level 3 IPSC event is the island’s first major international pistol match and highest ranked competition to be staged since Covid-19 hit in 2020.
According to match director Paul Shoucair who has been spearheading the preparations for event, “everyone is looking forward with great anticipation to the upcoming Spectrum Handgun Championship 2023 at the JRA. We’ll have all of Jamaica’s top shooters versus top shooters from other islands in the Caribbean, and the Ladies Division is looking pretty hot so looking forward to it and expecting some great stages.”
The top gunners will compete in four divisions, namely Open, Standard, Production Optics and Production which features the use of unmodified guns. The breakdown of the entry list shows eight overseas based shooters, eight female shooters and fifty-seven local based male shooters. The local shooters are drawn from right across the island.
Jamaica top ranked master class shooter Ryan Branwell said “this match will in effect be a Caribbean championship and I am looking forward to competing against the best local and regional talent. The match itself promises to be a great event and I am really looking forward to doing my best on Saturday.”
Some of the other local shooters who will be challenging for top spots in the various divisions are master shooter Andy Yap, Darin Richards, and on the ladies side, there will be Alpha Angels Yeonie Campbell, Shayon Francis and Renee Rickhi.
Competition on the twelve-stage range will get underway at 10:00 am on Saturday.
