Teen arrested for threat against police in video

A teenage boy has been arrested over a viral voice note threatening police to let go a man they had arrested and had in custody at the Freeport Police station, Montego Bay, St James.

In the viral video, a voice is heard warning the police to release the man named in 24 hours.

This afternoon police reported that a teen and his mother were arrested in Manchester on Saturday, April 10 following an investigation into the threats which were made over the phone on Friday, April 9. The investigation was led by the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch.

The threatening phone call was captured on video and has been widely shared via social media. In the voice note, a male voice is heard demanding the release of a prisoner as well as J$2 million.

The Police are reminding the public that these actions or any similar action force the JCF to utilize resources that could be channeled towards citizen safety. In addition, these actions have serious implications and persons can be charged.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.