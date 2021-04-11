Teen arrested for threat against police in video

Teen arrested for threat against police in video
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

A teenage boy has been arrested over a viral voice note threatening police to let go a man they had arrested and had in custody at the Freeport Police station, Montego Bay, St James.

In the viral video, a voice is heard warning the police to release the man named in 24 hours.

This afternoon police reported that a  teen and his mother were arrested in Manchester on Saturday, April 10 following an investigation into the threats which were made over the phone on Friday, April 9. The investigation was led by the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch.

The threatening phone call was captured on video and has been widely shared via social media. In the voice note, a male voice is heard demanding the release of a prisoner as well as J$2 million.

The Police are reminding the public that these actions or any similar action force the JCF to utilize resources that could be channeled towards citizen safety. In addition, these actions have serious implications and persons can be charged.

 

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

 

 

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....