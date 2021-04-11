Shabba Ranks Lays Mama Christie To Rest

Constance Christie also known as “Mama Christie”, the mother of Grammy artiste, Shabba Ranks was recently laid to rest and the deejay had many great things to say about his mom.

A video was posted on Instagram by Zip103 and in the video, the veteran dancehall artiste spoke about the fact that his mother gave him nothing more than love and the blood of Jesus. He encouraged persons to find God and that he is a living testament of the almighty.

Talking further about his mother, Shabba said that “Mama Christie” had put on the boxing gloves, and taught him how to strive to the point where he grew in the ghetto but did not know the ghetto life.

The deejay passionately went on and spoke about how well she took care of her 7 children as well as other people. He then uttered one of his mother’s favourite saying which was to “Give to all the people you can, when you can, as long as you can”.

Shabba Ranks who was expressing deep feelings for his mother then said that she is not resting in peace but standing in glory. He further made it clear that she was all about love and no animosity.

“Mama Christie” passed away at the age of 81, in the community of Seaview, something that many artistes have taken to heart because of the close bond they had with her. Dexta Daps was tourn-up when he got the news of her passing and took to social media to express his grief.

