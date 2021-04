Veteran deejay, Wade Brammer, better known as ‘Trinity’ or Junior Brammer, has died.

Reports are that he died this morning after being hospitalised for two weeks at the National Chest Hospital in St Andrew.

He was 67.

Trinity came to prominence in the mid-1970s, and his career continued into the 1990s.

Among his string of hits were Judgement Time, Three-piece Suit and Ting.