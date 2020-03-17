Taxi Operator Who Jumped from Car After Being Robbed, Died at Hospital

Latest Jamaica News, St Catherine (McKoy’s News): A taxi operator who jumped from his moving vehicle after he was being held up and robbed by two armed men in St Catherine, on Saturday, March 14, died at hospital after he was run over by another motor car.

The deceased has been identified as 23-year-old Boldvin Mitchell, of 7-East, Greater Portmore.

Reports by the police are that about 8:00 p.m., Mitchell was driving his taxi cab along the roadway, when he picked up two male passengers.

On reaching a section of the roadway, the men brandished handguns, and was in the process of robbing Mitchell, when he jumped from the moving vehicle, and accidentally fell in the path of a Nissan Blue Bird motor car, which was heading in the opposite direction.

His runaway then crashed into an embankment, and the armed robbers were seen making their escape from the area on foot.

The police were summoned and upon arrival Mitchell was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

