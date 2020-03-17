St Ann Motorcyclist Crash into Embankment and Dies

Latest Jamaica News, St Ann (McKoy’s News): The St Ann police are investigating the death of a man, who allegedly lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into an embankment along the Salem main road, Runaway Bay, St Ann, on Sunday, March 15.

The victim has been identified as 58-year-old Winston Wright, also of Runaway Bay, St Ann.

Reports by the police are that about 10:35 p.m., Wright was riding his Zamco motorcycle along a section of the roadway, when he lost control and crashed into an embankment.

Wright was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.