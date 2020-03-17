Pedal Cyclist Killed in Trelawny

Latest Jamaica News, Trelawny (McKoy’s News): Pedal Cyclist Killed – Sixteen-year-old Brandon Ferguson of Thompson Town, Trelawny, died as a result of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle collision on the Allside main road, in the parish, on Saturday, March 14.

Reports from the Ulster Spring police are that about 12:30 p.m., Ferguson was riding his bicycle along the roadway when it collided with a Toyota Corolla motor car, that was travelling in the opposite directions.

Ferguson sustained head and body injuries and was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the ill-fated motor car was warned for prosecution by the investigators.