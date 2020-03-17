Pedal Cyclist Killed in Trelawny

Pedestrian Killed on Six Miles bridge
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest Jamaica News, Trelawny (McKoy’s News): Pedal Cyclist Killed Sixteen-year-old Brandon Ferguson of Thompson Town, Trelawny, died as a result of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle collision on the Allside main road, in the parish, on Saturday, March 14.

Reports from the Ulster Spring police are that about 12:30 p.m., Ferguson was riding his bicycle along the roadway when it collided with a Toyota Corolla motor car, that was travelling in the opposite directions.

Ferguson sustained head and body injuries and was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the ill-fated motor car was warned for prosecution by the investigators.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

expo-march2020
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....