Armed Robber Killed by Licensed Firearm Holder, in Kingston 19

Latest Jamaica News, Kingston (McKoy’s News): Armed Robber Killed – An unidentified man was shot and killed by a licensed firearm holder following a robbery incident, which occurred on Sunrise Drive, Kingston 19, on Sunday, March 15.

The deceased is of brown complexion, slim built, about 5ft-5ins tall, and clad in a grey long sleeve sweater, and a pair of black sweat pants.

Reports by the Constant Spring police are that about 8:30 a.m., four men, one armed with a firearm entered a premises and robbed the occupants of personal items valuing over one million dollar.

An alarm was raised, and security officers responded. In a bid to escape, the gunmen opened fire on them and then jumped onto another premises, where they were challenged by a licensed firearm holder.

When the shooting subsided, the unidentified robber was found suffering from gunshot wounds along the roadway. The police was summoned and upon arrival the wounded robber was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The scene was also processed, and a quantity of the stolen items recovered.