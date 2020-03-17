Female Robber Arrested and Charged in Clarendon

Latest Jamaica News, Clarendon (McKoy’s News): Female Robber Arrested – A female robber who was caught breaking into a premises in Clarendon, on March 10, was arrested and charged for house breaking and Larceny.

The accused has been identified as 27-year-old Annecia Barrett, of Naggo Head, in Portmore, St Catherine.

Reports by the Clarendon Police are that on Wednesday, March 10, the police were summoned after a report was made that Barrett was caught breaking into a house in Longville Park area.

Barrett was taken into custody, and following investigations it was discovered that she was the same individual who also broke into another premises in the area on January 31, and stole items valued at $3000 American dollars.