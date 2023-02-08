Taxi Operator Killed in St Ann

The Ochi Rios police are investigating the motives surrounding the shooting death of a taxi operator along Front Street in the parish on Tuesday, February 7.
The deceased has been identified as 62-year-old Kenrick Mignott, taxi operator of Warrick Mount district in Great Pond, Ochi Rios, St Ann.
Reports are that about 8:45pm, two men posing as passengers boarded Mignott’s motor vehicle and later held him at gunpoint.
The men demanded money and when their demands were not met, they opened fire hitting him multiple times before escaping with the cash.
The police were summoned and upon arrival the wounded taxi operator was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.