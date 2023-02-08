Construction Worker Shot and Killed in St Elizabeth

A Construction worker was shot and killed by armed men along the Park main Road in St Elizabeth on Tuesday, February 8.
He has been identified as 28-year-old Devar Garwood, otherwise called ‘Bull’ construction worker of Institution Drive in Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth.
Reports by the Santa Cruz police are that about 3:30pm, Garwood was transporting children in his motor car, when a group of men travelling in another motor vehicle pulled up beside him and opened fire.
He received gunshot wounds to his upper body and was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.