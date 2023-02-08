‘Skibbo’ Killed in Steer Town, St Ann

Twenty-year-old Kymani Lettman, otherwise called ‘Skibbo’ a labourer of Godsto district in Steer Town, St Ann, was shot and killed by unknown assailants at his home on Wednesday morning, February 8.
Reports from the St Ann Bay police are that about 2:30am, Lettman was at home in bed when a group of armed men forced their way inside the dwelling.
The men brandished handguns and opened fire hitting Lettman multiple times to his upper body before making their escape in the area.
The police were summoned and upon arrival the victim was discovered lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds, and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.