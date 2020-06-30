Superintendent Clunis is Dead

The policeman who was hospitalized in the shooting in St Catherine nearly three weeks ago succumbed to injures in hospital this afternoon.

His death brings to three the number of policemen killed from that ill-fated operation to capture gunmen in St Catherine on the morning of June 12.

Following intelligence, police went to Horizon Park, near Spanish Town but were fired on by a person or persons with high powered weapons.

The two others who died the same morning are: Detective Corporal Dane Biggs and Constable Decardo Hylton. Both were shot dead and Supt Clunis and a district constable, part of the police team were also injured but hospitalized.

