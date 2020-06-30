Africa Cup of Nations Postponed Until 2022

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, confirmed that next edition of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) has been postponed to January 2022 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, while the women’s version of the tournament has been cancelled.

The men’s tournament had been set to take place in January next year.

Algeria is the reigning African champions as they defeated Senegal 1-0 in the 2019 finals at Cairo.

The CAF has also confirmed that the 2020 African Nations Championship–the biennial tournament for home-based players — will be played next year, having originally been scheduled for April 2020.

Earlier this year, the UEFA had also postponed the Euro Cup 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament will now be played in 2021.