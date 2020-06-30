Africa Cup of Nations Postponed Until 2022

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, confirmed that next edition of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) has been postponed to January 2022 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, while the women’s version of the tournament has been cancelled.

The men’s tournament had been set to take place in January next year.

Algeria is the reigning African champions as they defeated Senegal 1-0 in the 2019 finals at Cairo.

The CAF has also confirmed that the 2020 African Nations Championship–the biennial tournament for home-based players — will be played next year, having originally been scheduled for April 2020.

Earlier this year, the UEFA had also postponed the Euro Cup 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament will now be played in 2021.

Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....